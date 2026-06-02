Delhi LPG cylinder blast: Four injured as single-storey house collapses in Mukundpur

NEW DELHI: At least four people were injured after a single-storey house collapsed following an LPG cylinder explosion in north Delhi’s Mukundpur area on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident took place in Gali No. 1, Ishu Vihar, Mukundpur-II, near a cremation ground, they added.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call reporting the blast and subsequent collapse was received at 9.37 am, with information that several people were feared trapped under the debris.