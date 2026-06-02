NDMC waives off charges at all 38 water dispensers

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that drinking water will be available free of cost at all Water ATMs in its jurisdiction from June 2.

The decision was announced after NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal conducted an on-ground inspection of Water ATMs across the NDMC area. During the inspection, he reviewed the availability of drinking water, the operational status of the machines, hygiene standards and the quality of services being provided to citizens.

Chahal said that of the 38 Water ATMs operating in the NDMC area, 23 were charging Rs 1 for dispensing 300 ml of drinking water, while 15 were already providing water free of cost. With the latest decision, all 38 Water ATMs will now offer drinking water free.

The Water ATM project was launched by NDMC during 2018-19 under the Smart City Mission to provide safe and accessible drinking water at public places. The project was implemented through a Public-Private Partnership model, under which the maintenance of the Water ATMs were undertaken for 7 years.

According to Chahal, after the expiry of the Annual Maintenance Contract, NDMC’s Water Supply Department took over the operation & maintenance.

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