POCSO accused convicted in just eight days, sent to jail for life

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court concluded its trial in the case of a minor’s sexual assault in eight days and sentenced the 38-year-old convict to rigorous imprisonment for life, police said on Monday.

The girl, who was 32 weeks pregnant when the FIR was registered this April 17, alleged that her neighbour sexually assaulted her multiple times in July 2025.

Police said the chargesheet in the POCSO Act case was filed before the court within 34 days of the registration of the case. The minor approached the police along with her parents on April 17.

Based on her statement, an FIR was registered that day at Nihal Vihar police station in Outer Delhi. During investigation, the victim underwent a medical examination which confirmed that she was over 32 weeks pregnant, police said.

A team was formed to investigate the case, and the man was arrested the same day the FIR was registered.

The court pronounced the judgment on May 29 and passed the sentencing order on May 30, awarding rigorous imprisonment for life and imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict

Police said the court clarified that the life sentence would mean imprisonment for the remainder of the convict’s natural life. A compensation of Rs 16.5 lakh has also been sanctioned for the victim, police added.