Stephen’s woman principal takes charge, DU undecided

NEW DELHI: Despite objections from Delhi University, Susan Elias on Monday took charge as the 14th principal of St Stephen’s College, becoming the first woman to head the institution in its 145-year history, sources said.

Elias’s appointment was announced through a notification issued on May 12. Soon after, Delhi University wrote to the college asking it not to proceed with the appointment, claiming that the selection process did not comply with University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. The university also sought the intervention of the UGC in the matter.

On Monday, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said the university was awaiting further directions from the UGC. “We have already written to the UGC, seeking intervention. We will wait for further instructions from them,” he said.

Even as Elias assumed office, uncertainty remained over the transition. The principal’s page on the college’s official website continued to remain blank. Former principal John Varghese is currently listed as a faculty member in the Department of English, while his profile still identifies him as the principal of the college.