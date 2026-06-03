76 per cent of Delhi remained heat-stressed for six years or more: CSE report

NEW DELHI: Around 76 per cent of Delhi’s area remained heat-stressed for six or more years between 2015 and 2024, with most construction sites, marketplaces and schools located in areas experiencing recurring extreme heat, according to a report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

The report, Making Delhi Heat-Resilient: A Roadmap with the Focus on Vulnerable Groups, found that 98.72 per cent of the city’s total area crossed the heat-stress threshold at least once during the decade.

According to the study, 92 per cent of construction projects are situated in areas where land surface temperatures exceeded 45°C at least once between 2015 and 2024, while 77 per cent are located in zones facing recurring extreme heat.

The report noted that 84 per cent of Delhi’s 643 mapped marketplaces, including major mandis, are in areas experiencing recurrent heat stress. Similarly, 76 per cent of mapped informal settlements, home to nearly 1.32 million people, are located in heat-stressed localities.

It also found that 80 per cent of the city’s 1,066 mapped schools are situated in heat-stressed areas.

Thirty-five wards, including Matiala, Kakraula, Narela and Chandni Chowk, were identified as having “high” to “very high” cumulative vulnerability. Of Delhi’s 272 wards, 153 have more than 75 per cent of their area exposed to recurring heat stress, while 82 wards have over 90 per cent of their area affected. Seventeen wards are entirely under heat stress.

The report warned that Delhi is facing an escalating heat crisis, with “feels-like” temperatures reaching up to 52°C in 2025. It noted that 25 heat-related deaths were officially reported in the city in 2024, although independent estimates placed the toll at more than 55.

Delhi is also moving towards a “new and warmer normal”, with both average maximum and minimum temperatures rising over the past four decades. The city’s ability to cool down at night has declined by 9 per cent, while its urban core cools 3.8°C less than surrounding peri-urban areas, leading to round-the-clock heat stress in densely built neighbourhoods.