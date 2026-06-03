Delhi likely to witness thunderstorms, rain till June 5, says IMD

NEW DELHI: The city is set to witness a week of rains and thunderstorms, the Met department has forecast. After days of severe heatwaves, Delhi will see temperatures hovering below 40°C till June 5. The city on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7°C, 2.3°C below normal, amid relatively mild weather conditions across the city, weather data showed.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures remained below normal across monitoring stations, with Safdarjung, the base station, recording a maximum of 37.7°C, while the minimum stood at 26.8°C. Palam recorded a high of 35.9°C, Lodhi Road 36°C, The Ridge 37.2°C, and Ayanagar 36.1°C, all 2.5°C to 5°C below the normal for the season, IMD said.

Also, the minimum temperatures at these four stations ranged between 24°C and 25.7°C, slightly below the seasonal normal.

The weather conditions are expected to remain favourable in the coming week, reducing the likelihood of heatwave conditions. For Wednesday, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms and light rain in isolated places.