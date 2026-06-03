Delhi records decline in vector-borne diseases, says MCD

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the peak monsoon season, the national capital has witnessed a decline in vector-borne diseases compared to previous years, according to data released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
However, active mosquito breeding was detected in 29,073 households this year, with 3,649 homes found harbouring larvae in just one week. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also issued 27,934 legal notices for mosquito-breeding conditions.
According to MCD’s Anti-Malaria data, the national capital has recorded 142 cases of dengue, 37 cases of malaria and seven cases of chikungunya so far this year, with no fatalities reported in any of the three categories.
In May 2024 and May 2025, dengue cases stood at 191 and 173, respectively, while malaria cases reached 61 last year. In May this year alone, the national capital reported 35 cases of dengue, eight cases of malaria and two cases of chikungunya, the data showed.
Geographical distribution of cases shows that the West Zone has emerged as the most affected area this year, reporting 26 dengue cases and 14 malaria cases so far. The Central Zone follows with 20 dengue cases.
MCD surveillance teams conducted 1.54 crore (15,471,901) household visits between January 1 and May 30 this year, including more than 8.6 lakh inspections during the final week of May alone.
As part of the anti-mosquito drive, teams inspected overhead tanks, coolers and flower pots to eliminate hidden breeding grounds, resulting in chemical spraying at more than 1.59 lakh households. Taking a strict legal stance against property owners who ignore warnings, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has issued 27,934 legal notices for mosquitogenic conditions and launched 3,227 prosecutions against repeat offenders so far this year.
With the monsoon season approaching and pre-monsoon humidity on the rise, civic authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, warning that public participation will be crucial in preventing outbreaks in the coming months.
While the figures have brought temporary relief to a city familiar with the annual threat of mosquito-borne diseases, public health workers continue extensive field operations, visiting millions of households to prevent outbreaks before the arrival of heavy rains.
THIS YEAR
City records 142 dengue & 37 Malaria cases so far
Seven chikungunya cases, no fatalities reported
27,934 legal notices issued by the civic body
Mosquito breeding found in 29,073 households
Larvae detected in 3,649 homes in one week