Delhi records decline in vector-borne diseases, says MCD

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the peak monsoon season, the national capital has witnessed a decline in vector-borne diseases compared to previous years, according to data released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

However, active mosquito breeding was detected in 29,073 households this year, with 3,649 homes found harbouring larvae in just one week. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also issued 27,934 legal notices for mosquito-breeding conditions.

According to MCD’s Anti-Malaria data, the national capital has recorded 142 cases of dengue, 37 cases of malaria and seven cases of chikungunya so far this year, with no fatalities reported in any of the three categories.

In May 2024 and May 2025, dengue cases stood at 191 and 173, respectively, while malaria cases reached 61 last year. In May this year alone, the national capital reported 35 cases of dengue, eight cases of malaria and two cases of chikungunya, the data showed.

Geographical distribution of cases shows that the West Zone has emerged as the most affected area this year, reporting 26 dengue cases and 14 malaria cases so far. The Central Zone follows with 20 dengue cases.

MCD surveillance teams conducted 1.54 crore (15,471,901) household visits between January 1 and May 30 this year, including more than 8.6 lakh inspections during the final week of May alone.