Delhi to host first Director General-level BSF-BGB talks since BNP came to power in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said that the 57th Director General (DG)-level Border Co-ordination Conference between the border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh will be held here at its headquarters between June 8 and 11.

A delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) led by its chief Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, would be visiting New Delhi to hold talks with the Indian delegation spearheaded by BSF DG Praveen Kumar, it said.

This is going to be the first high-level border meeting between the two border guarding forces since the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) came to power in February this year. The last DG-level talks were held in Dhaka in August last year during the tenure of an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The BSF in an official statement said, “During the course of conference, discussions will be held on prevention against assault on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh Nationals, to prevent trans-border crimes, prevent entry of Bangladesh criminals into India, incidents of fence breaching by Bangladesh nationals, construction of fence, action against Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs) in Bangladesh, issues related to border infrastructure, Confidence Building Measures (CBM) and other issues.”