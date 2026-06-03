Delhi to withdraw Bed and Breakfast policy after Malviya Nagar hotel fire kills 21

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the devastating fire at a hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area that claimed 21 lives on Wednesday, the Delhi government has decided to officially withdraw its Bed and Breakfast policy and review all establishments operating under the scheme, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said.

The announcement comes after a massive fire ripped through the Flourish Stay B&B on Wednesday morning, leaving 21 people dead, including 11 foreign nationals, and several injured.

"We are going to officially withdraw the Bed and Breakfast scheme, and all establishments licensed under it will be checked," Mishra told PTI.

"Action would be taken against operators found violating the terms of the licence.

If any establishment registered under the scheme is found running more than six rooms, its licence will be cancelled," the minister said.

According to Mishra, Flourish Stay was granted a licence under the B&B scheme in 2024 in the Silver category for six rooms, with validity until 2027.