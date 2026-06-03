During surprise visit, CM Rekha Gupta pulls up officials over poor state of transport facilities

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inspected various Transport Department facilities to review public amenities, infrastructure and service quality. During the visit, she inspected the under-construction Automated Testing Station (ATS), the District Transport Office (DTO), the Vehicle Inspection Unit and the Heavy Motor Vehicle Training Institute, directing officials to undertake extensive improvements in existing arrangements.

Gupta first reviewed the progress of the under-construction Automated Testing Station and was briefed by officials on the project. She was informed that the new facility would be capable of testing five vehicles simultaneously and would have the capacity to conduct fitness inspections of 80,000 to 90,000 commercial vehicles annually.

The CM later visited the DTO office in Burari, where she interacted with citizens who had come for driving licence tests. Several applicants informed her that they often had to wait outside the building for long periods and highlighted the lack of adequate seating, clean drinking water and other basic facilities.

Taking serious note of the complaints, Gupta reprimanded the concerned officials and security personnel and directed that no citizen should be made to wait outside unnecessarily. She ordered that all applicants be provided seating arrangements inside the building with immediate effect.