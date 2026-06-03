Listening to Ritwik Ghatak

For decades, conversations around Ritwik Ghatak have centred on his images: the fractured landscapes of Partition, refugee colonies on the outskirts of Kolkata, and faces marked by displacement and loss. Ghatak’s use of music in his cinema was no less radical. Never merely an accompaniment, it becomes memory, grief, political commentary and, at times, a voice that argues with the image itself.

Drawing from Bengali folk traditions, Hindustani classical music, Rabindra Sangeet and Western classical compositions, the director developed a sonic language like no other in Indian cinema. Rather than merely amplifying emotion, his music deepened and sometimes contradicted the image on screen.

At an illustrated lecture titled 'Music in the Cinema of Ritwik Ghatak' at the India International Centre in Delhi, filmmaker Partha Chatterjee described how Ghatak used music "as a counterpoint and even a counter-melody" to the image, creating layers of meaning that extended far beyond the visible narrative.