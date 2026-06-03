New ridge management board gets Lieutenant-Governor Sandhu's approval

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the reconstitution and notification of the Delhi Ridge Management Board (DRMB) in a push to secure the national capital’s green lungs.

In pursuance of the Supreme Court’s judgment, this statutory overhaul will lead to transitioning the capital’s ridge governance through an integrated, multi-agency regulatory body.

While the ridge is owned by DDA, the Department of Environment and Forest is responsible for its maintenance, and MCD, NDMC, revenue department and Delhi Police are entrusted with the responsibility of its protection.

According to the L-G secretariat, the new ridge management board introduces a coordinated inter-agency platform designed to streamline surveillance and eliminate administrative silos. The chief secretary of the Delhi government will serve as the chairman of the board, with the vice-chairman of the DDA as a member.

A representative of the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, holding a rank not below IG of forests, along with a senior official from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, will also serve as the board’s members. The Commissioner of MCD and the NDMC chairman will be other members of the board.