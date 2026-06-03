Nomination of Satish Upadhyay as Delhi Jal Board V-C okayed

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the nomination of Satish Upadhyay as Vice-Chairman and Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, MLAs and Rajesh Kumar Goel from the Delhi Cantonment Board as Members of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The LG has approved the proposal to this effect submitted by the Urban Development Department, GNCTD, as per Sections 3(2)(i), 3(2)(iii) and 3(2)(xiii) of the Delhi Water Board Act, 1998.

While Section 3(2)(i) provides for a vice-chairman to be nominated by the speaker from amongst the MLAs, Section 3(2)(iii) provides for the nomination of 02 members of the Legislative Assembly.

These nominations have been made for a period of 2 years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective office.

The posts of vice-chairman and other members of the board had been lying vacant after the constitution of the current Delhi Legislative Assembly in February last year.