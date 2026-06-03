Solar boom in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu is polluting Delhi-NCR, study says

NEW DELHI: Solar power development has advanced at an unprecedented pace in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu; however, waste management has not kept up. A significant volume of waste generated in these states is being transported to the Delhi-NCR region, which is already burdened with multiple types of waste affecting air and water quality.

A joint report by the Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group and the World Resources Institute reveals that informal waste aggregators are dumping solar waste, including end-of-life solar panels, photovoltaic cells, lithium-ion batteries, and other hazardous electronic waste, into Delhi-NCR. This region is already burdened with excessive waste, contaminating groundwater, other water resources, and air quality.

In informal discussions with several waste aggregators in two sates, validated by non-profits, researchers, start-ups, and formal recyclers in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, the report indicated that there is no reliable quantitative data or traceability mechanism available to determine the proportion of this material that is ultimately processed through informal recycling operations in Delhi-NCR and other northern regions of India.

In Tamil Nadu, the modus operandi involves formal recyclers passing on non-profitable scraps, such as aluminum frames and photovoltaic cells, along with other hazardous materials to Delhi-NCR. There is around Delhi-NCR has around 5,000 e-waste processing units that employ more than 50,000 people.

Due to a lack of formal recycling capacity and technical knowledge, much of the solar waste ends up in landfills in Delhi-NCR.

The report, “More Watts Less Waste,” states that informal recyclers rely on rudimentary dismantling and scrap-recovery techniques. While aluminium frames and external copper wiring or junction boxes are manually removed and sold as scrap, the remaining components of the modules, such as glass, polymer encapsulant, silicon cells, and embedded metals, largely go unrecovered. Often, the panels are crushed or broken, resulting in a mix of glass, polymer, and silicon fragments, which is disposed of as general waste or sent to landfills.

The study highlights a critical gap in India's clean energy transition. While the country is rapidly expanding its renewable energy and electric mobility sectors, systems for managing solar panel and lithium-ion battery waste remain underdeveloped.