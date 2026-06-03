Will ensure fair water supply across Delhi: Government

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is working on a Water Rationalisation Project to ensure equitable distribution of water across the city, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Singh said water-related complaints have increased over the past several days due to a prolonged dry spell in the Yamuna, which has reduced water production by nearly 100 million gallons per day (MGD).

Delhi requires around 1,250 MGD during peak summer, but limited water availability has affected supply in several areas over the past 10 days.

“Most complaints every summer come from 12 to 13 Assembly constituencies, while some areas receive comparatively higher water supply. This imbalance has existed for years. We are now working on a Water Rationalisation Project to ensure every citizen gets equitable access to water,” Singh said.

The project will scientifically assess population density, demand patterns, supply levels and infrastructure availability across Delhi to create a more balanced and efficient distribution system. The minister said Delhi’s ageing pipeline network remains a major challenge.

Of the city’s 16,634-km water distribution network, nearly 5,500 km of pipelines are over 30 years old and prone to leakages and contamination, resulting in significant loss of treated water before it reaches consumers.