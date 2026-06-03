Will ensure fair water supply across Delhi: Government

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is working on a Water Rationalisation Project to ensure equitable distribution of water across the city, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Tuesday.
Addressing the media, Singh said water-related complaints have increased over the past several days due to a prolonged dry spell in the Yamuna, which has reduced water production by nearly 100 million gallons per day (MGD).
Delhi requires around 1,250 MGD during peak summer, but limited water availability has affected supply in several areas over the past 10 days.
“Most complaints every summer come from 12 to 13 Assembly constituencies, while some areas receive comparatively higher water supply. This imbalance has existed for years. We are now working on a Water Rationalisation Project to ensure every citizen gets equitable access to water,” Singh said.
The project will scientifically assess population density, demand patterns, supply levels and infrastructure availability across Delhi to create a more balanced and efficient distribution system. The minister said Delhi’s ageing pipeline network remains a major challenge.
Of the city’s 16,634-km water distribution network, nearly 5,500 km of pipelines are over 30 years old and prone to leakages and contamination, resulting in significant loss of treated water before it reaches consumers.
“We have started a mission to replace old pipelines, reduce leakages, modernise distribution systems and strengthen water infrastructure. The work that should have been done 10 to 20 years ago is now being taken up on priority,” he said.
As part of broader reforms, the Delhi Jal Board is also implementing projects to reduce Non-Revenue Water (NRW), which includes water lost through leakages, theft and distribution inefficiencies.
Another major initiative under consideration is converting the open DSB Canal into a closed pipeline-based system.
The minister said nearly 40–45 per cent of water is currently lost through the canal network. IIT Roorkee has been tasked with conducting a feasibility study for the project, which is expected to significantly improve supply efficiency and reduce water losses.
‘Ageing pipeline network remains a major challenge’
The minister said Delhi’s ageing pipeline network remains a big challenge. Of the city’s 16,634-km water distribution network, nearly 5,500 km of pipelines are over 30 years old and prone to leakages, resulting in major loss of treated water before it reaches consumers.