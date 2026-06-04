AAP, Congress train guns on BJP government over ‘negligence’

NEW DELHI: A devastating blaze at a hotel in a congested bylane of south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Wednesday has put the BJP government in the firing line of the Opposition, with both AAP and the Congress alleging lapses in the response to the inferno that snuffed out 21 lives.

Reacting to the news of the fire that broke out at the Fourish Stay bed-and-breakfast facility in Hauz Rani at around 8.30 am, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi wrote on X in Hindi,

“The question is: Who will take responsibility for the recurrence of fire incidents in Delhi and the deaths of innocent people? Why has the fire safety system deteriorated to such a deplorable state on the BJP’s watch?... Such negligence at the cost of people’s lives is no longer acceptable.”