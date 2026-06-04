Dehi hotel fire: Three unidentified bodies brought to AIIMS mortuary

NEW DELHI: Three unidentified bodies were brought to the mortuary at the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a deadly fire broke out at a B&B in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Wednesday. Around 13 injured persons were admitted for treatment, hospital officials said.

According to AIIMS authorities, the deceased remain unidentified as no family members had arrived till Wednesday evening to identify them. Hospital sources added that more bodies were likely to be shifted to AIIMS from a private hospital in Saket.

Among the 13 injured people admitted to the Trauma Centre, three sustained injuries after jumping from the building while trying to escape the blaze. Hospital officials said two of the three patients later left the hospital against medical advice after receiving initial treatment. But doctors stated that both were stable at the time of discharge.

The third patient, a woman who suffered a severe head injury after jumping from the building, underwent surgery and remains in critical condition.Outside the emergency section of the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Safdarjung, anxious family members waited for information about their relatives.

Yogesh, who had arrived with his parents and wife, said several members of his family had been staying at the B&B. “My maternal aunt and her husband, along with two other family members, had come to Delhi for medical treatment and booked rooms there. They have been untraceable since morning,” he said.