Delhi hotel fire: 39 injured taken to Max Hospital, 15 moved to ICU

NEW DELHI: Max Hospital said it received 39 patients at its Emergency Department following a fire incident in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area. According to the hospital, several victims suffered from asphyxiation, minor burn injuries and fractures.

All patients underwent immediate medical assessment upon arrival and were treated by multidisciplinary teams under emergency response protocols.

Of the 39 patients brought to the hospital, 18 were declared brought dead. Fifteen patients were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), including eight who were placed on ventilator support and remained in critical condition.

The hospital said five patients with minor injuries were treated and discharged after primary medical care. One patient was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital due to severe burn injuries. “The deceased include both local and foreign nationals,” the hospital said in a statement.

Max Hospital added that it activated its mass-casualty response system immediately after the incident and mobilised all available clinical and support staff to handle the emergency.

“Our teams continue to provide round-the-clock medical attention to patients under treatment,” the statement said. The hospital also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives,” it added.