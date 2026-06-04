Delhi hotel fire: Bed and Breakfast facility didn’t have fire safety NOC, emergency exits

NEW DELHI: What initially appeared to be a routine fire emergency on Wednesday morning soon escalated into one of the national capital’s deadliest hotel fire tragedies in recent years, raising serious questions over fire safety compliance in the city.

As firefighters battled thick smoke and rescued dozens of trapped occupants, preliminary findings pointed to a building design that may have turned the structure into a death trap.

The five-storey building, operating under a bed-and-breakfast (B&B) licence that permitted only six rooms, was allegedly running nearly 25 rooms across the basement, ground floor and upper storeys, officials said. Authorities added that the establishment did not possess a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Fire Services.

The DFS received information about the fire around 8:50 am on Wednesday. Within a minute, seven fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. As the scale of the incident became clear, additional vehicles and personnel were rushed in, taking the total number of fire tenders deployed to 17.