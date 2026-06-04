Delhi hotel fire: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu chairs emergency meet to review relief

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Home Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday chaired a high-level emergency review meeting to formulate a comprehensive, multi-departmental action plan for fire accident prevention, enforcement and immediate casualty relief following the fire tragedy in Malviya Nagar.

A magisterial inquiry with terms of reference under the area district magistrate has been ordered to probe into the tragic incident and fix responsibility.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, commissioner (MCD), principal secretary (Home), secretary (Tourism), secretary (Health & Family Welfare), principal director of Delhi Fire Services and special CEO (Delhi Disaster Management Authority).

During the meeting, it was decided to start a one-month drive from June 4 to check compliance with fire safety norms in all hotels, lodges, inns, nursing homes, coaching institutes, restaurants and other commercial establishments.

L-G Sandhu on Wednesday also directed the MCD to strictly enforce building bylaws to curb illegal structural expansions in the city. He chaired a review meet of the civic body with focus on stronger urban governance, improved civic infrastructure, and enhanced structural safety days after the building collapse in Saket that claimed six lives.

The L-G also reviewed key civic priorities, including desilting of stormwater drains ahead of the monsoon.