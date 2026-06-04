Nod for Rs 9.5K cr scheme to replace old trucks and buses

NEW DELHI: In a bid to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Centre on Wednesday announced a Rs 9,585-crore scheme to replace old trucks and buses in the region with cleaner BS-VI or electric vehicles. Of the total Rs 9,585 crore financial outlay, Rs 5,041 crore will be from the Central government and an estimated Rs 1,601 crore will be in tax concessions from participating state governments.

After a Cabinet meeting, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, noted that the scheme would benefit approximately 2.07 lakh (1.91 lakh trucks and 16,329 buses) owners in Delhi-NCR (comprising Delhi and parts of Haryana, Rajasthan & Uttar Pradesh). Owners operating BS-IV and older trucks and buses registered in Delhi-NCR will be eligible for benefits if they replace their existing vehicles with BS-VI or stricter emission norm-compliant vehicles or electric vehicles registered within the NCR.

The scheme will be funded through the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG). It will be implemented in collaboration with the participating states and Union Territories of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP.