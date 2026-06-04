Open to holding talks with govt, Opposition, says Cockroach Janata Party

NEW DELHI: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)—started as a satirical political movement following a remark by CJI Surya Kant reportedly comparing unemployed youths to “cockroaches”—on Wednesday said it was ready for a dialogue with both the government and the Opposition parties.

In its first presser held in the national capital on Wednesday, days after its X account was withheld, the CPJ said it would hold a protest later this week to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the NEET and CBSE fiascoes.

Journalist Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the party, said, “Abhijeet Dipke (CJP founder) will land in Delhi on June 6. We invite everyone from all political parties to be part of the protest. Anybody can join us without a party banner.”