Zetu: Finding Ceylon in Mehrauli

There are some evenings that seem to arrive with their own script.

Last week, Delhi was caught in one of those unexpected downpours that transformed the city entirely. The rain came down hard, washing away the capital's usual impatience and replacing it with an unfamiliar stillness. It was on that evening that I found myself at Zetu, a new Sri Lankan restaurant tucked away in Mehrauli, and what followed felt less like discovering a restaurant and more like stumbling into a memory.

Sri Lanka has occupied a corner of my mind ever since I travelled through the island two years ago. Not in the grand, bucket-list sense of travel, but in quieter ways. Through memories of sudden rain showers rolling in from the sea, breakfasts of hoppers and sambols, long conversations over curries, and days that seemed unconcerned with urgency. It is one of those places that changes your internal rhythm without you quite realising it.

Perhaps that is why Zetu felt instantly familiar.