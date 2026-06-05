2020 Delhi riots: Verdict in IB officer killing case on June 11

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday fixed June 11 for pronouncing its verdict in the alleged murder case of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh had reserved judgment against 11 accused persons, including former AAP councillor. According to the FIR lodged at Dayalpur Police Station on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar, father of Ankit Sharma, the IB officer had returned home from office on February 25, 2020, before stepping out again.

When he did not return for a long time, his family began searching for him. Locals later informed them that Ankit had been killed and his body thrown into the Khajuri Khas drain near a mosque in the Chand Bagh Pulia area. His body was subsequently recovered from the drain, the FIR stated.