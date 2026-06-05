Fire breaks out at Noida complex, 15 rescued

NOIDA: A major fire broke out at a commercial complex in Noida's Sector 52 on Friday morning, following which 15 people were rescued safely, and the blaze was brought under control.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said the fire was reported at a complex near Shatabdi Vihar under Sector 24 police station limits. The building houses a restaurant on the ground floor and a paying guest (PG) facility on the upper floors.

Upon information, local police and fire service units rushed to the spot and carried out firefighting and rescue operation. Preliminary investigations revealed that fire originated due to a short circuit in a freezer installed at the restaurant.

"The fire has been brought under control, and there has been no loss of life," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 21 people were killed and several others were injured after a fire broke out at a restaurant in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area. Officials said that many of those killed in the fire are foreign nationals, mainly from Central Asian and African countries.

(With inputs from PTI)