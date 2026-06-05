‘Halt all illegal constructions’: Delhi L-G tells MCD to act tough

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday directed officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to come up with a plan to “target, halt and dismantle” unauthorised constructions in the city.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, Sandhu emphasised the need for a comprehensive action plan for stronger urban governance, improved civic infrastructure and enhanced structural safety across the national capital. He called for a regulatory framework that ensures strict enforcement of building bylaws, penalising illegal constructions or expansions and fixes absolute institutional accountability across all municipal zones.

The L-G asked the MCD officials to implement a time-bound strategy to tackle unauthorised constructions decisively. He also reviewed key civic priorities, including the desilting of storm-water drains ahead of the monsoon, road and pavement repairs for dust mitigation and intensified garbage clearance to strengthen sanitation standards.

The action plan to curb and regulate unauthorised constructions will include a high-intensity strategy by the civic body mandating the complete detection and sealing or demolition of all ongoing and existing unauthorised constructions within a strict timeframe.