IMD yellow alert turns red as skies turn dark

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday, bringing relief from the heat while causing waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruption across the region.

The India Meteorological Department initially issued a yellow alert for Delhi, while orange alerts were sounded for Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram as weather conditions intensified. Later in the day, the weather department upgraded the warning to a red alert after dark clouds, strong winds and heavy rainfall swept across the national capital and neighbouring cities.

Several areas, including ITO and Mayur Vihar, reported waterlogging after the downpour. Traffic congestion was witnessed in Saket and many other stretches during peak evening hours, leading to delays for commuters and office-goers. Students and residents returning home also faced longer travel times due to flooded roads and slow-moving traffic.

Strong winds caused damage to public infrastructure in some localities. In Dwarka Sector 21, a streetlight was seen leaning dangerously after the storm, raising safety concerns among residents and motorists. Many people reportedly halted their vehicles temporarily until conditions improved.