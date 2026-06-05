Man dies, two others injured after wall collapses during sewage pipeline work in Delhi

A 55-year-old man was killed and two others injured after a boundary wall collapsed during sewage pipeline work in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 1.18 am, prompting personnel from the Delhi Fire Services to rush to the spot.

According to DFS officials, three workers were trapped under the debris after the wall caved in during the ongoing pipeline work.

"Before the arrival of rescue teams, residents managed to pull out two injured people from the rubble, and the third worker was rescued by DFS personnel," an official told PTI.

The deceased was identified as Devender, while the injured were identified as Rajesh (48) and Umar (20).

All three were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared Devender dead.

(With inputs from PTI)