Private schools can’t say no to child-care leaves, says Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday held that employees of unaided private schools in the capital are entitled to child care leave benefits on par with teachers and staff working in government schools.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Sangeeta Negi, a teacher at Bharti Public School, a recognised but privately managed unaided institution. Negi had sought CCL from May 1 to September 30, 2025, stating that her son, a Class XII student, was under academic pressure and required parental care and support. Her plea was earlier dismissed by a single judge bench on August 8, 2025.

Setting aside the earlier order, the division bench observed that Rule 111 of the Delhi School Education Act grants leave benefits to employees of recognised private schools at par with employees holding corresponding status in government schools.