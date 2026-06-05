Saloni Dhingra's 'Kaalindi – An Urban Legend' tells the story of a Yamuna in waiting

For centuries, Delhi grew around the Yamuna. Kingdoms settled on its banks, palaces drew from its waters and communities depended on its flow. Yet for many residents today, the river exists largely as a polluted backdrop to the city. Through her animated short Kaalindi: An Urban Legend, Saloni Dhingra asks viewers to imagine the Yamuna differently — not as a river, but as a woman waiting to be remembered.

Kaalindi unfolds through a conversation on a boat between an impatient young man and an elderly boatwoman. As she listens to his complaints about waiting, the woman begins to narrate the story of Kalindi — a personification of the Yamuna who waits for people to notice her plight and restore her former glory.

Dhingra, an alumna of Delhi’s University of Design, Innovation and Technology (formerly IIAD), created the short film as her graduation project in 2025. Since then, it has earned recognition at film festivals in India and abroad, including the Best Fiction Award at the Earth Stories Film Festival in England this year, recognition from the UNFCCC Youth Climate Report and and a special mention at IGNCA's 6th Nadi Utsav Documentary Film Festival.

Talking about the film's recognition, Dr. Jitin Chadha, Pro Chancellor of UDIT, says, "Some of the most powerful stories are the ones that remain deeply rooted in a particular place. Kaalindi is unmistakably a story about the Yamuna and Delhi, yet its themes of memory, loss, belonging and our relationship with the natural world resonate far beyond the city. What makes Saloni's film particularly meaningful is not simply that it has travelled internationally, but that it demonstrates how creative practice can make complex issues feel immediate and personal."