Transfer passengers account for one in every four flyers at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) handled around 19 lakh transfer passengers in May 2026, accounting for 27 per cent of its total traffic of 71.4 lakh passengers during the month, according to airport operator GMR Airports Ltd.

The figure translates to an average of 56,000 transfer passengers per day and marks a significant increase from April 2026, when the airport recorded 15.4 lakh transfer passengers, representing 23 per cent of total traffic.

"This upward trend is even more pronounced year-on-year, with the share of transfer passengers increasing from around 20% in May 2025 to 27% in May 2026,” the airport operator said in a release.

"Domestic-to-Domestic (D-D) transfers continue to be the largest contributor, accounting for 61% of total transfer traffic, underscoring Delhi Airport's critical role in connecting metropolitan cities with emerging economic centres, tourism destinations and regions across the country," the release said.

Popular transfer routes include Pune–Delhi–Srinagar, Srinagar–Delhi–Pune and Kolkata–Delhi–Srinagar. .