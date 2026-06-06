Armed women cops in buses must to ensure safety: L-G

NEW DELHI: As safety remains a key concern for women in the Capital, L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday stressed that safe travel for women should be ensured not only in public transport but also from transit bus stops and stations to their final destinations.

Chairing a meeting to review women’s safety in public transport, Sandhu emphasised that the deployment of female armed police personnel in DTC buses would enhance security for women passengers and asked the transport department to approach the Delhi Police in this regard.

After reviewing the rollout of the Pink Smart Card initiative and the status of CCTV installations, panic buttons, control centre operations, deployment of bus marshals, and women’s participation in bus operations, the L-G underlined that the safety and security of women passengers should be ensured not only while they are travelling in DTC buses and other modes of public transport, but also up to their doorsteps after they deboard at stations, depots, or bus stands. To that end, Sandhu directed officials to engage cab operators, three-wheeler operators, e-rickshaws, and other last-mile transport providers.

The L-G issued directions regarding the deployment of female armed police personnel in buses, expansion of the Saheli Pink Smart Card scheme, last-mile electric connectivity, and promotion of carpooling in private taxis, autos, etc. He also emphasised leveraging the current operational strength of 1,002 women conductors and 77 women drivers to further increase female recruitment across public transport fleets.