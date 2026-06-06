Delhi hotel fire: Government admits gaps, empowers DMs

NEW DELHI: Days after the Malviya Nagar B&B fire claimed 21 lives, the Delhi government on Friday acknowledged that poor coordination among multiple agencies had often led to a failure to ensure strict compliance with fire safety and building regulations, and announced sweeping measures to ensure accountability and crack down on illegal constructions.

Home Minister Ashish Sood said that a lack of coordination among agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, fire department, electricity pepartment, and police, had led to lapses in enforcement.

To address the issue, the government has decided to vest district magistrates (DMs) with enhanced powers to determine accountability of officials across departments, recommend departmental action, file FIRs where required, issue show-cause notices and take action against officers found violating norms.

The government has also ordered an immediate review of all constructions exceeding the permitted G+4 limit in the city. Any illegal construction or deviation from sanctioned building plans will invite immediate sealing action.

The decisions were taken following an emergency meeting chaired by CM Rekha Gupta in the wake of the Malviya Nagar tragedy, which focused on preventing similar incidents, curbing corruption and negligence and strengthening accountability mechanisms.

Sood said that the government would also enforce provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 more effectively. Under the law, owners of residential and commercial establishments found guilty of violations could face imprisonment of up to one year along with fines.

Joint committees headed by DMs will be constituted in every district, with representatives from the Delhi Fire Service, police, electricity distribution companies, MCD, and other concerned agencies.