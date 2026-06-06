Delhi hotel fire: Police say Flourish Stay B&B owner was repeated offender

NEW DELHI: The police investigation into the Flourish Stay B&B fire incident has revealed that its owner Lovekesh Bajaj was previously arrested for allegedly permitting two Bangladeshi nationals use his address for obtaining fake Indian identities. According to the police, a case was lodged in that case on January 29 last year.

A senior police official said that two Bangladeshi nationals and a minor—Sweety Sarkar, alias Beauty Hawladar, alias Johra Khatoon, and her daughter Pushpo Sarkar, alias Pushpo Hawlader, alias Puspo Saiyada Akther, along with Pushpo’s minor son—illegally resided at a house in Paharganj by using fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents, including passports and Aadhaar cards.

Further investigation showed that Sweety had obtained an Indian passport by furnishing the address of a property in Chattarpur Enclave, which turned out to be owned by Bajaj, who currently lives in a different property in Saket.

During interrogation in that case, Bajaj had admitted that he knowingly permitted the accused persons to use his residential address for obtaining Indian identity documents in lieu of monetary consideration, thereby facilitating their illegal stay in the country, the officer said.