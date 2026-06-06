DU professor murder case: Probe narrows down to four suspects

NEW DELHI: A day after a 42-year-old Delhi University (DU) professor, Devosmita Paul, was found murdered in her flat in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave, the Delhi Police on Friday zeroed in on four unidentified individuals in connection with the crime.

The incident was reported to the police on Thursday by the sister of the victim.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on Thursday at around 2.35 pm from a woman who informed them that her sister, Devosmita, had been murdered and that her body was lying inside a flat at the Satyam Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave.

The complainant, who identified herself as Devarati Paul (49), said the flat had remained locked from the outside since morning and that her sister was not responding to repeated phone calls. Suspecting something untoward, she had to open the lock and found her sister lying dead inside the apartment. She also told the police that the victim used to live alone in the flat.

A team of investigators carried out a thorough examination of the crime scene, collecting the relevant exhibits and forensic samples after photography and videography of the spot. A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was subsequently registered at the New Ashok Nagar police station. Police found injury marks on Devosmita’s head, leading them to suspect that she was struck with a heavy object. The body of the deceased has been shifted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for preservation and postmortem. Multiple teams have been constituted to identify and apprehend the culprit.