'Grave suspicion' of conspiracy by PFI to overthrow government, says Delhi court

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing charges against several top leaders of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit, observing that there is “grave suspicion” of a conspiracy to overthrow the Indian government and establish an Islamic caliphate by 2047.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma ordered that 26 accused—including PFI founding chairman E Abubacker and chief OMA Salam—be put on trial for the alleged offences punishable under the stringent UAPA and the relevant sections of the IPC, including criminal conspiracy, waging a war against the country and conspiracy for terror activities, among others.

Rejecting the accused’s argument that the PFI was a social-welfare organisation, the judge observed that the PFI and its leadership were prima facie indulging in illegal activities under the garb of sociopolitical activities.

“An objective such as a caliphate by 2047 would take years, even decades, to achieve. It cannot, therefore, be said that there was no proximity, or that the weapons training was a mere act of defence, when the witness statements show that the object of training was to overthrow the Central government and replace the Constitution with an Islamic caliphate,” the judge said, rejecting the accused’s arguments.

The judge observed that there was conspiracy to destroy the unity and sovereignty of India and to overthrow the government.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing and the formal framing of charges on July 10.