Hauz Rani small businesses struggle to stay afloat amid government crackdown over hotel fire

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of the Malviya Nagar guest accommodation fire that claimed 21 lives, small businesses across the area are struggling as hotel closures and reduced occupancy have sharply curtailed customer footfall.

Several eateries, laundries, grocery shops and travel service providers in the Hauz Rani area said their businesses have come to a near standstill situation since authorities sealed or vacated several accommodations following the June 3 blaze. According to a dhaba owner, Abdul Wasim, most of his customers are patients and attendants staying in nearby hotels.

He said, “Our dhaba was already closed during Eid last month, and we opened for hardly one or two days. Again, it has remained shut for three days, and God knows how many more days it will be closed.”

“Many of our customers used to come from nearby guest houses for breakfast and dinner. Some of my workers are worried about their wages, and a few have already left for their villages,” Wasim added.

Another person, Rakesh Kumar, who runs a laundry service in the area stated that the closure of hotels has virtually wiped out his business.

“Nearly 80 per cent of our work comes from hotels and guest houses. Bedsheets, towels and clothes of guests are washed here every day. Since the fire, there is hardly any work. We may suffer losses of around `1 lakh if the situation continues for another few weeks,” Kumar said.