IGIA handled nearly 19 lakh transfer flyers in May

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) handled approximately 19 lakh transfer passengers out of an overall traffic of 71.4 lakh passengers last month, accounting for 27% of the total air traffic. This translates into an average of 56,000 transfer passengers per day, with domestic transfers emerging as the largest contributor, the airport said.

A release from the airport operator, GMR Airports Ltd, said the surge in this category of flyers marks a big rise from April, when transfer passenger traffic stood at 15.4 lakh, accounting for 23% of the month’s total traffic. “This upward trend is even more pronounced on a year-on-year basis, with the share of transfer passengers rising from around 20% in May 2025 to 27% in May 2026,” it said.

“Domestic-to-Domestic (D-D) transfers continue to be the largest contributor, accounting for 61% of total transfer traffic, underscoring the Delhi airport’s critical role in connecting metropolitan cities with emerging economic centres, tourism destinations and regions across the country,” the release said. Popular transfer routes include Pune–Delhi–Srinagar, Srinagar–Delhi–Pune and Kolkata–Delhi–Srinagar.