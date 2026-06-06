L-G gives nod to land for Ayushman units

NEW DELHI: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the allotment of gram sabha land for setting up two Ayushman Arogya Mandir health centres and a gaushala in different parts of Delhi.

According to officials, gram sabha land measuring 28 bighas and five biswa in north Delhi’s Sungarpur village in has been approved for a period of 99 years for setting up a gaushala there. A bigha and biswa are traditional land measurement units commonly used in rural and agricultural areas across north Indian states.

Besides, two Ayushman Arogya Mandir health centres will be established on gram sabha land earmarked in the outlying villages of Mungeshpur in Delhi’s Outer North district and Fatehpur Beri in the south district, with a token licence fee of Rs 1. The health facilities are aimed at providing quality primary healthcare to the residents of the Capital.