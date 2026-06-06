MCD demolishes 82 properties, seals 43 across zones

NEW DELHI: Amid three back-to-back accidents in the capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has cracked down on unauthorised constructions across all municipal zones since June 1. According to the civic body, around 82 properties were demolished and 43 properties were sealed.

The sealing and demolition drive was conducted by teams of the MCD, assisted by the Delhi Police. The civic body conducted demolition action against 12 properties for violating building bylaws in the South Zone. Further 14 properties in the South Zone were sealed during this drive. In the Civil Lines Zone, demolition action was carried out against 7 properties, while 8 illegal properties were demolished in the Narela Zone.

The MCD also identified over 12 B&B guest houses operating in violation of building by-laws in Hauz Rani during a joint survey by the MCD and other agencies. As many as 32 properties in Saidulajab and 9 properties in the Khirki extension were also identified for operating in violation of norms during the survey.