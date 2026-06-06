MCD demolishes 82 properties, seals 43 across zones

NEW DELHI: Amid three back-to-back accidents in the capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has cracked down on unauthorised constructions across all municipal zones since June 1. According to the civic body, around 82 properties were demolished and 43 properties were sealed.
The sealing and demolition drive was conducted by teams of the MCD, assisted by the Delhi Police. The civic body conducted demolition action against 12 properties for violating building bylaws in the South Zone. Further 14 properties in the South Zone were sealed during this drive. In the Civil Lines Zone, demolition action was carried out against 7 properties, while 8 illegal properties were demolished in the Narela Zone.
The MCD also identified over 12 B&B guest houses operating in violation of building by-laws in Hauz Rani during a joint survey by the MCD and other agencies. As many as 32 properties in Saidulajab and 9 properties in the Khirki extension were also identified for operating in violation of norms during the survey.
During the drive held on Friday, 5 B&B Guest Houses were sealed in Hauz Rani. These guest houses include Green Residency, Sky Inn, Flourish Inn, Venue Inn and Mikasa Inn. Further, demolition and sealing drives are being planned against 32 properties in Saidulajab and 9 properties in the Khirki extension. The areas are kept under constant vigil to identify any unauthorised construction and B&B guest houses flouting regulations.
Additionally, in the Savitri Nagar, Sainik Farm and Khanpur areas, demolition and sealing action was undertaken against 3 properties. Along with that, 3 basements were sealed for running the library in violation of law in Gautam Nagar.
As of now, MCD has also issued more than 150 unauthorised construction notices, sealing notices and demolition orders against properties for misuse of property and violation of building bylaws in all the zones.
Also, the Public Health Department of the municipal body in the Rohini Zone has also conducted a major enforcement drive against unauthorised commercial activities operating in violation of licensing norms.
Violations
12+ B&B guest houses violating building bylaws in Hauz Rani
32 properties in Saidulajab in violation of norms
Nine properties in Khirki Extension operating without necessary permits