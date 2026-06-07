CM Rekha Gupta’s water-shortage comment valid: Delhi government

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress of spreading misinformation against CM Rekha Gupta over her remarks on water shortage caused by evaporation during the ongoing heatwave.

The controversy erupted after the Gupta said that water loss due to evaporation had contributed to shortage in the city. Opposition parties criticised the statement on social media.

Government sources cited a study titled ‘Urban Water Security Assessment Using an Integrated Metabolism Approach’, which noted that evaporation and other losses from open canals could account for nearly 30 per cent water loss. The report also mentioned that groundwater recharge calculations were based on rainfall and evaporation data collected over decades.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala accused opposition leaders of spreading “half-baked and misleading” narratives by hiding facts.