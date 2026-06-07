Delhi, Punjab populations connected through Sikh gurus, asserts L-G Sandhu

NEW DELHI: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited several historic gurdwaras in Sri Anandpur Sahib and Kiratpur Sahib in Punjab, highlighting the deep spiritual and historical ties shared between Delhi and Punjab.

During the visit, the L-G said the bond between the two regions is closely linked to the lives and teachings of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and Guru Gobind Singh Ji, as well as the historic Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi.

He also noted that Delhi’s large Punjabi and Sikh population, many of whom rebuilt their lives in the capital after Partition, has played a major role in shaping the city’s culture and identity.

The shared history between Delhi and Punjab continues to inspire people with the values of courage, selfless service and unity,” the L-G said.

Sri Anandpur Sahib, Sandhu visited Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Guru Ka Mahal and Gurudwara Damdama Sahib. He offered prayers and said the holy land reflects the legacy and sacrifices of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

The L-G also visited Gurudwara Patalpuri Sahib in Kiratpur Sahib, where the ashes of his father Sardar Bishan Singh Samundri, mother Dr Jagjit Kaur Sandhu and elder brother Jasjit Singh Samundri were immersed. He paid tributes to their memory and offered prayers for peace, health and prosperity for all.