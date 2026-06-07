Minor fire breaks out in Delhi's Karkardooma Courts complex; no casualties reported

A minor blaze broke out in Karkardooma Courts complex in Delhi on Sunday, said the Fire Service.

No casualties have been reported so far in the fire which started on the second floor of the Courts complex.

The fire services received a call regarding the blaze at 5.22 am and rushed eight fire tenders to the spot.

According to the DFS, the fire was reported in a scanning room near Gate No.4 of the court complex.

Firefighters launched an immediate operation to contain the blaze and prevented it from spreading.

The fire was brought under control by 5.50 am.

The officer said the blaze was minor in nature and was confined to the scanning room.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)