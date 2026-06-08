A Building falls, fire rages, but nobody answers

Within the span of a few days, Delhi witnessed two devastating tragedies in South Delhi. Last weekend, a building collapsed in Saidulajab near Saket Metro Station, claiming nearly a dozen lives. Before the city could fully absorb the shock, a fire tore through an unauthorised guesthouse in Malviya Nagar, killing 22 people.

At first glance, the two incidents may seem unrelated, but both emerged from the same ecosystem of negligence, corruption and weak enforcement. They underline an uncomfortable truth: rampant violations flourish in Delhi because regulatory authorities often turn a blind eye.

In Saidulajab, the greater loss was not inside the collapsed building but in a small eatery next door that was crushed under the debris. Frequented by students and job seekers surviving on cheap meals while preparing for competitive exams or searching for work, the collapse buried many young dreams beneath the rubble.

The Malviya Nagar fire told a similar story. Preliminary reports suggest that the guesthouse was operating in violation of several norms. Questions are being asked about fire safety measures, permissions and inspections. Yet such questions arise only after lives have been lost.

As is customary after such tragedies, allegations of corruption surfaced against officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other agencies. Suspensions were ordered, investigations initiated and assurances issued. Delhi has seen this script countless times. Buildings collapse, fires erupt, innocent people die, officials are suspended, committees submit reports and the system eventually returns to business as usual. Rarely is any serious wrongdoing conclusively established.