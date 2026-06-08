CJP founder Dipke says movement will grow if demand remains ignored

NEW DELHI: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said that the agitation launched in the national capital on Saturday would continue if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was not removed from office or did not resign within seven days.

In a post on social media platform X, Dipke claimed that “thousands” of people had participated in the protest held at Jantar Mantar. “Yesterday, thousands of us made history. Our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar showed the government a trailer of what cockroaches are capable of when we unite,” he wrote.

Claiming that most people who joined the demonstration had never participated in a protest before, Dipke said they felt empowered by the collective gathering to express their anger and frustration over the education system.

“They felt emboldened by our collective presence to express their sheer anger and frustration at the education system,” he said, while thanking supporters, including students and children, who attended the event despite the summer heat.

“Change cannot happen if we do not make our voices heard,” he stated. Dipke accused Pradhan of wronging “an entire generation”. “This does not end here. If he is not removed or does not step down within the next seven days, we will be forced to continue our protest on the ground,” he said.

He added that the movement would continue to remain peaceful. “The government cannot touch a unified, peaceful movement. Us cockroaches do not ever need to fear them,” he said.

Unified movement

Dipke said that the movement will continue to remain peaceful. “The government cannot touch a unified, peaceful movement,” he said.