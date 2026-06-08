Delhi to induct 2,800 air-conditioned electric buses under PM E-DRIVE

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to induct 2,800 air-conditioned low-floor electric buses under the PM E-DRIVE scheme in the coming days as part of its plan to strengthen the capital’s public transport system and improve last-mile connectivity across the natinal capital

According to government sources, the proposed fleet will comprise 1,400 nine-metre and 1,400 twelve-metre pure electric buses. Officials said the initiative is expected to improve transport accessibility in underserved and peripheral areas while also enhancing feeder connectivity for commuters.

The Transport Department has observed encouraging operational performance of the nine-metre electric buses already deployed in the city, especially in catering to local and feeder transport requirements. Building on this experience, the government now plans to create a balanced electric fleet capable of serving both high-density corridors and neighbourhood connectivity needs.

The move forms part of the Delhi government’s larger strategy to modernise public transport infrastructure and increase the share of zero-emission mobility solutions in the national capital. As part of its long-term vision, the government aims to expand Delhi’s overall public transport bus fleet to nearly 14,000 buses by 2028-29 to ensure improved connectivity, enhanced service coverage and greater accessibility for commuters.