Delhi to induct 2,800 air-conditioned electric buses under PM E-DRIVE

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to induct 2,800 air-conditioned low-floor electric buses under the PM E-DRIVE scheme in the coming days as part of its plan to strengthen the capital’s public transport system and improve last-mile connectivity across the natinal capital
According to government sources, the proposed fleet will comprise 1,400 nine-metre and 1,400 twelve-metre pure electric buses. Officials said the initiative is expected to improve transport accessibility in underserved and peripheral areas while also enhancing feeder connectivity for commuters.
The Transport Department has observed encouraging operational performance of the nine-metre electric buses already deployed in the city, especially in catering to local and feeder transport requirements. Building on this experience, the government now plans to create a balanced electric fleet capable of serving both high-density corridors and neighbourhood connectivity needs.
The move forms part of the Delhi government’s larger strategy to modernise public transport infrastructure and increase the share of zero-emission mobility solutions in the national capital. As part of its long-term vision, the government aims to expand Delhi’s overall public transport bus fleet to nearly 14,000 buses by 2028-29 to ensure improved connectivity, enhanced service coverage and greater accessibility for commuters.
At present, Delhi has nearly 4,300 electric buses in operation, making it one of the country’s largest electric bus fleets. The government aims to increase this number to around 7,500 electric buses by the end of this year.
Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said that in the next phase of expansion, the Delhi government is also pursuing the induction of 3,330 additional electric buses under PM E-DRIVE Phase-II, including 500 seven-metre electric buses aimed at strengthening feeder services and improving last-mile connectivity.
The minister added that the proposed induction would also be supported by the development of charging and power infrastructure at bus depots to facilitate large-scale electrification of Delhi’s public transport fleet and promote environmentally sustainable mobility solutions.
Accessibility
Fleet to include 1,400 9-m and 1,400 12-m buses
Buses to be introduced under the Centre’s scheme
Delhi currently operates nearly 4,300 electric buses
Govt targets 7,500 electric buses by year-end-29
Overall fleet projected to reach 14,000 by 2028-29