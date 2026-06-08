Illegal constructions razed, properties sealed in Sainik Farm and Khanpur

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s ongoing crackdown against illegal constructions, encroachments and violations of building safety norms continued on Sunday, with multiple agencies carrying out demolition and sealing drives in Sainik Farm and Khanpur areas of South Delhi.

Officials said one property was demolished in Sainik Farm while 10 others were sealed during the day’s action. Authorities stated that the drive forms part of a wider campaign being conducted across the capital against unauthorised constructions and unsafe buildings.

According to officials, cumulative action taken since June 1 includes demolition of 95 properties and sealing of 124 properties across the capital. In addition, show-cause notices have been issued to 84 under-construction properties, while 41 properties were sealed after notices were served. Demolition orders have also been issued for another 33 properties.

The Revenue Department on Sunday inspected and issued notices to several sites across districts. These included 16 sites in North district, four in New Delhi district, 10 in South West district, six in South East district, 15 in East district, 13 in North West district, five in North East district, 19 in Central North district, 11 in Central district and 31 in West district.