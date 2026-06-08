No weather alert, unlocked ground equipment cause of 'rarest of rare' aircraft damage at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: The inability of the Aerodrome Meteorological Office to alert the Air Traffic Control (ATC) of Terminal 2 of a sudden weather change and one of IndiGo's unlocked trolley step ladder are seen as possible reasons behind the “rarest of rare” accidents at Delhi airport on Sunday evening, multiple sources revealed.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun a probe into the mishap in which three stationary narrow-body Air India aircraft parked near Terminal 2 were damaged and have been grounded.

One A320 aircraft suffered major damages to its body and the portion below one wing after an IndiGo trolley rolled towards it at high speed and rammed into it while two other aircraft sustained minor damage when other ground equipment hit them.

Apart from Indigo's step ladder, two trestles — a raised platform used to reach different parts of an aircraft for maintenance — one belonging to IndiGo and one belonging to the government- owned AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), were involved in the mishap.

A short video clip of the incident, which went viral on Monday, showed ground handling staff taking shelter during a sudden heavy downpour. Moments later, one of them noticed a huge trolley moving rapidly on its own. It crossed one aircraft and a small vehicle before racing ahead. This individual and two ground handling staff members were seen running behind it in an attempt to stop it, but failed before it rammed into the Air India aircraft.