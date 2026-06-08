Students reimagine Shakespeare’s dramas in Santali

NEW DELHI: All the world’s a stage for Shakespearean dramas that traversed language, borders and cultural landscapes. Retold with a Santhali touch, students of KITT and KISS, in collaboration with the Embassy of Romania, staged Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet and Macbeth at Constitution Club on Friday.

The students dressed in traditional Santali attire linked Shakespeare’s plots to the revolution of Bob Dylan, the resistance of Pandit Raghunath Murmu and the tribal culture. The narrative is to say that stories belong to no single language.

These plays represent Shakespeare’s understanding of human nature, unravelling the plots of love, ambition, faith and revenge. Be it Hamlet’s choice between love and revenge, Macbeth’s ambition or Juliet’s tragedy – it is still relevant in the contemporary world across languages.

Shakespeare’s enduring appeal lies not only in his themes but also in his deep engagement with folklore and oral traditions. From the tale behind Ophelia’s cryptic remark in Hamlet to Lady Macbeth’s alter ego, Shakespeare frequently drew upon stories beyond conventional, polite understanding.

This connection to oral storytelling finds a striking parallel in India, where epics, folktales and tribal narratives have long travelled across regions, languages and generations. Scenes from King Lear and The Merchant of Venice resonate with folktale motifs found across cultures, including Indian tribal culture.