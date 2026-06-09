Amit Shah chairs meet on Yamuna, calls for coordinated efforts

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on Yamuna revitalisation on Monday. Shah stated that cleaning the Yamuna is a resolve undertaken under the leadership of PM Modi and that everyone must work together to achieve this goal soon.
He urged the governments of Delhi-NCR, along with all ministries concerned, to work towards cleaning the Yamuna through an integrated action plan driven by a spirit of teamwork.
Shah stated that the three states of Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh must collectively ensure a standard ecological flow in the Yamuna River. He announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed between the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to prevent waste from Delhi’s dairies from entering the Yamuna; this waste will instead be converted into biogas and manure.
The Home Minister further added that under the NDDB model, dung from dairies and gaushalas (cow shelters) would be transported directly to gas and manure plants, alongside the scientific management of waste along the banks of the Yamuna.
Shah stated that the desilting of drains discharging into the Yamuna is proceeding rapidly. Of the 28.57 lakh MT of silt targeted for removal this year, 97% has already been extracted, and the remainder will be removed by June 15. He directed that the silt be utilised in various manufacturing projects to prevent it from washing back into the Yamuna during the rains.
He said 129 Sewage Treatment Plants have been built across Delhi-NCR, with 59 more to be completed by 2027. He directed authorities to closely monitor STPs, industrial waste management and all drains flowing into the Yamuna, stressing the need for tangible results. He also asked that common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) and dairy waste treatment facilities be planned to meet future needs.
Shah ordered continuous monitoring of key water-quality parameters such as Biochemical Oxygen Demand, Chemical Oxygen Demand and Total Suspended Solids in all drains and water bodies connected to the Yamuna. He directed officials to set clear timelines for all Yamuna rejuvenation projects, ensure their long-term maintenance, and review progress every 20 days.