Amit Shah chairs meet on Yamuna, calls for coordinated efforts

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on Yamuna revitalisation on Monday. Shah stated that cleaning the Yamuna is a resolve undertaken under the leadership of PM Modi and that everyone must work together to achieve this goal soon.

He urged the governments of Delhi-NCR, along with all ministries concerned, to work towards cleaning the Yamuna through an integrated action plan driven by a spirit of teamwork.

Shah stated that the three states of Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh must collectively ensure a standard ecological flow in the Yamuna River. He announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed between the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to prevent waste from Delhi’s dairies from entering the Yamuna; this waste will instead be converted into biogas and manure.

The Home Minister further added that under the NDDB model, dung from dairies and gaushalas (cow shelters) would be transported directly to gas and manure plants, alongside the scientific management of waste along the banks of the Yamuna.